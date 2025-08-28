Is picking up trash the best use of the National Guard in DC? Some say ‘no way’

Trained for combat and disaster response, nearly 2,000 National Guard members are now picking up litter, sparking backlash from retired officials and local leaders who argue the deployment is more political theater than public safety.

Nearly 2,000 National Guard members from multiple U.S. states are now on the ground in D.C. — backing President Donald Trump’s latest crime-fighting order.

But critics are questioning whether the guard should be in this fight at all, as many guard members are now assigned to jobs like picking up trash and removing graffiti.

“This is a gross misuse of such a critical national resource,” retired Maj. Gen. of the National Guard Randy Manner said. “I think it’s insulting to every man and woman in uniform.”

He told WTOP that National Guard personnel are trained in combat, not in urban policing or simply walking up and down the street.

“Our men and women want to defend our country overseas, and they also want to save lives in the United States and in their community, neither of which are happening … in this photo opportunity the administration has generated,” Manner said.

In a post on X, the D.C. National Guard showed personnel putting on rubber gloves and carrying trash bags, looking for trash around the Southwest Waterfront. One soldier by the name of Harris said he grew up in D.C. adding, “I feel like D.C. really needed this, and I feel like it’s only going to get better and better from here.”

“There are a lot of people who are uncomfortable being surrounded by the military especially now that they’re armed,” said Alex Padro, an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner who represents the Shaw neighborhood.

He noted that some restaurants in his district are reporting shrinking business. Padro told WTOP that any effort to clean graffiti and pick up trash is welcome, but he’s not sure using the National Guard is the right way to do that.

“We’ve got a beautiful city, and right now, it’s a police state,” Padro said. “Folks are not very comfortable, and our tourism industry is suffering as a result.”

The characterization by President Donald Trump that D.C. is a full of crime, litter and squalor is not borne out by the facts.

Mayor Muriel Bowser consistently points to recent crime statistics that indicate crime in the city is at a 30-year low and is dramatically lower than in previous years.

But at a news conference on Wednesday, Bowser acknowledged crime is actually lower since the increased presence of law enforcement began on Aug. 11.

Bowser said the surge of federal law enforcement may be helping to reduce crime in the District — but warned that the deployment of immigration agents and National Guard troops is “not working.”

“Think about all the combat skills our young men and women have, and they’re doing beautification?” Manner said. “This is not in their mission set nor should it be their mission set.”

