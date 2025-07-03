‘Taps’ played for 1,500th time at World War I memorial

Every day since the World War I Memorial first opened back in 2021, a bugler has played "Taps" live at 5 p.m. — rain or shine.

At the National World War I Memorial, the organization that was formed to honor veterans marked a milestone Wednesday afternoon.

Every day since the memorial first opened back in 2021, a bugler has played “Taps” at 5 p.m. — regardless of weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or any other incident.

When U.S. Air Force trumpeter Senior Master Sgt. Matthew Misener, dressed in a replica World War I wool soldier’s uniform, played the solemn notes from “Taps” on Wednesday, he marked the 1,500th consecutive day of this tradition.

Misener is a member of the Air Force Band, stationed at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in D.C.

“The reason we do it is to honor those who fought in World War I, and by extension, all Americans who fought in wars throughout history,” Misener said. “From that first note of ‘Taps’ to the salute, there is a gravity to the situation.”

In World War I, 4.7 million American soldiers fought under Gen. John J. Pershing — the subject of the most prominent statue at the memorial.

World War I was fought in Europe and the Middle East, as well as parts of Africa and Asia-Pacific from July 28, 1914, until Nov. 11, 1918 (more commonly known as Veterans Day or Armistice Day). The U.S. was involved for the final 19 months of the war.

Kevin Paul, operations manager for the nonprofit Doughboy Foundation, told WTOP that “Taps” is the traditional song to honor deaths of fallen service members. More than 116,000 Americans died in combat or as a result of disease and illness caused by World War I.

“We honor the 4.7 million Americans who served and those that gave the ultimate sacrifice,” Paul said.

As Misener played the bugle, the song echoed across the normally busy Pennsylvania Avenue, prompting many to stand quietly, some placing their hands over their hearts.

Rebecca Roberts, of Arizona, was there with her husband Neil and their son Mason.

“We are very grateful for their service and all those who have fought and died for our country, all they have done and our freedoms,” she said.

For those who can’t make it to the memorial, the performance is livestreamed. Hundreds of military families every year are now donating to the Doughboy Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3), to sponsor a performance of “Taps.”

