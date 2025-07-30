Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas faces federal charges in connection with illegal gambling ring: DOJ

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas is charged with allegedly running an illegal gambling business out of a California mansion, where "high-stakes poker games" were played.

(LOS ANGELES) — Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas is charged with allegedly running an illegal gambling business out of a California mansion, where “high-stakes poker games” were played, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

He and five others were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the alleged gambling ring, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.

Arenas, 43, has been charged with one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, one count of operating an illegal gambling business and one count of making false statements to federal investigators, prosecutors said.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Online court records do not list any attorney information for him yet.

Arenas is a three-time NBA All-Star who played for teams including the Golden State Warriors, Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies.

The indictment alleges he rented out a residence he owned in Encino “for the purpose of hosting illegal poker games” in 2022.

The filing includes a photo of a gold-trimmed poker table with the words “ARENAS POKER CLUB” printed on top along with an image of a basketball player with a jersey labeled “ARENAS.”

Arenas allegedly directed one of the co-defendants to find people to host poker games at the so-called Gable House and collect rent from them on his behalf, according to the indictment.

Other alleged co-conspirators are accused of managing illegal games at the mansion, including “Pot Limit Omaha” poker games, recruiting people to work the games and collecting fees from each pot, according to the indictment.

The five alleged co-conspirators are charged with one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business and one count of operating an illegal gambling business, the DOJ said.

Prosecutors further allege that Arenas lied to federal agents in a petition seeking the return of funds seized from the Gable House when he “falsely stated that he was not involved in whatever was going on” at the residence on July 19, 2022, which was the night of an alleged illegal poker game, according to the indictment.

The indictment claimed Arenas had actually knowingly rented out the residence, provided gambling equipment and collected rent in connection with the game.

If convicted, the defendants face a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for each count, according to prosecutors.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.