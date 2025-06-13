This week, 77 years ago, President Harry Truman signed the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, permanently allowing women to serve in the military.

This week, 77 years ago, President Harry Truman signed the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, officially allowing women to serve in the military permanently.

Women had previously been allowed to serve during World War II, but their positions were not guaranteed after the war was over.

On Thursday, the anniversary of when women were granted permanent status in the Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force — also known as “National Women Veterans Recognition Day Celebration,” the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight flew their first all-female flight to see the monuments, memorials and statues built in D.C. in their honor.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Women of Valor flight brings 35 female service members to DC

Thirty-five female service members were on the Women of Valor flight. During their tour of the World War II Memorial, WTOP spoke to some of the trailblazers, including Helen Kevrick, one of the first two women Marine sergeant drill instructors.

“I saw a sign that said, ‘We need a few good men,'” Kevrick said. “I figured, they got to need women, too.”

Kevrick said she was inspired to join by her uncle’s service in the Coast Guard.

“It was amazing because it was with all men. There were only two women, and they really weren’t ready for us. But it was an amazing experience, and I enjoyed doing it very much,” Kevrick said.

After spending three years in active duty, Kevrick was in the reserves for three more years.

Another person on the flight was Susan Ray Sauder. The 70-year-old retired master sergeant from the Air Force was 18 when she first joined the military.

“I had to have my father’s permission. He refused at first — my grandparents talked him into it,” Sauder said.

After spending 24 years in the Air Force’s weather service, Sauder retired.

“I was in meteorology. I forecast the weather and would brief pilots,” Sauder said.

Asked how the weather looked over the next couple of days, Sauder simply replied, “Hot.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.