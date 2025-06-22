National Mall mayhem as SUV weaves through tourists; driver arrested

A driver tore through the National Mall in a white SUV Saturday, weaving around joggers, families and baffled tourists on the pedestrian paths between the Washington Monument and the Capitol.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. National Mall mayhem as SUV weaves through tourists

A driver tore through the National Mall in an SUV Saturday, weaving around joggers, families and baffled tourists on the pedestrian paths between the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol.

Footage shared on social media shows the vehicle speeding past the Smithsonian Castle, blowing through stop signs and narrowly missing people on foot and on scooters.

U.S. Park Police said in a statement that the driver was arrested.

However, it remains unclear what charges were filed over the incident.

The driver is scheduled for a court appearance Monday.

No one was hurt.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.