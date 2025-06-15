Hundreds gather in DC to commemorate the ceremonial ‘Last Run of the Horses’

Hundreds gathered along one D.C. avenue Sunday to commemorate the last time the city’s Fire Department used horse drawn carriages to respond to emergencies.

On June 15, 1925, the DC Fire Department held a ceremonial Last Run of the Horses to commemorate the service of the fire horses who pulled the equipment for decades, but were no longer needed due to the creation of motorized fire trucks.

Sunday’s event, organized by the DC Fire and EMS Foundation along with the Friendship Fire Association, marked the 100th anniversary of the event by holding a reenactment.

“They’re (department members) very proud of the long history of the agency,” said Amy Mauro, executive director of DC Fire and EMS Foundation. “How far it’s come over the last 150 years of being in existence.”

Community members and various fire and EMS department members lined North Carolina Avenue in Southeast D.C. between the William H. Rumsey Aquatic Center and Lincoln Park to watch the horses trot by, carrying the exact same horse-drawn steam fire engine used 100 years ago.

“Today is a really joyful day on Capitol Hill,” Mauro said.

The procession was led by a 1920s-style fire engine and followed by two Dalmatians and their handler.

Kate Mazzara attended the event to support her husband, who she said is a driver with Rescue Squad 1, which also celebrated its 100th anniversary Sunday. Many current and former Squad 1 members came out to see the reenactment.

“There were a lot of stories going back and forth, you know, from the retired guys, and talking about how D.C. has changed, how it doesn’t look the same, and just reminiscing about their time on the job,” Mazzara said. “So it’s a lot of fun.”

