DC police arrest man for killing woman, leaving body in dumpster

June 12, 2025, 2:02 PM

Almost two months after a missing woman’s body was discovered in a dumpster in Northeast, D.C., a man she had a relationship with has been charged with second-degree murder while armed in her death.

Donella Bryan, 62, had been missing for a few days, when her body was found inside a plastic bin that had been placed in a dumpster in the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast, on April 19, according to D.C. police.

An autopsy determined Bryan’s cause of death was blunt force trauma and asphyxiation.

Wednesday, 58-year-old Richard Lionel Dyson of Northeast was arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed, according to D.C. police.

Police said detectives determined that “the offense is domestic in nature.”

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a general assignment reporter with WTOP since 1997. He says he looks forward to coming to work every day, even though that means waking up at 3:30 a.m.

naugenstein@wtop.com

