Man killed by stray bullet while inside his Northwest DC apartment

A man was killed on Sunday after a stray bullet went flying into his Northwest D.C. apartment, police said.

It happened around 6 p.m. on Ogden Place in the Columbia Heights area.

D.C. police said the stray bullet came from the back of the apartment building, noting that they do not believe the man was the intended target.

Executive Assistant Chief Andre Wright told reporters that the department “intends to get to the bottom of this.”

“This is tragic. There’s no doubt about it,” Wright said. “Everyone deserves to feel safe, not just in community but in their residence.”

Police are still searching for a suspect, and are offering a $25,000 reward for information that assists in the case.

