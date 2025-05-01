Crowds march to White House, demand change during DC’s May Day demonstration

On this first day of May, hundreds gathered in Downtown D.C. to rally and then march to the White House to mark international Workers’ Day and protest immigration policies.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Crowds march to the White House to demand change during DC's May Day demonstration

On the first day of May, hundreds of people gathered in Downtown D.C. to march to the White House to mark international Workers’ Day. The group was also protesting the agenda of President Donald Trump’s administration, particularly, its immigration policies.

The demonstration was organized by labor unions, including the Service Employees International Union and CASA, an immigrant advocacy group.

“We are here because we are truly in mayday, mayday, mayday. Our community is under attack!” said Lydia Walther-Rodriguez, CASA’s chief of organizing and leadership.

In addition to pushing for workers’ rights and living wages, the crowd also took aim at the recent deportations taking place.

“We are fighting against this administration, against mass deportation, against ICE in our communities, and to bring Kilmar back home,” said Alberto Feregrino, with the Georgia branch of CASA.

On this first day of May, hundreds gathered in Downtown D.C. to rally and then march to the White House to mark international Workers’ Day and protest immigration policies and more put in place by President Donald Trump’s administration. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) WTOP/Mike Murillo Demonstrators march to the White House during the May Day protest in Washington, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana Demonstrators march to the White House during a May Day protest in Washington, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana With the White House in the background, demonstrators rally at Lafayette Park during a May Day protest in Washington, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana Demonstrators march to the White House during a May Day protest in Washington, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana Demonstrators march to the White House during a May Day protest in Washington, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana On this first day of May, hundreds gathered in Downtown D.C. to rally and then march to the White House to mark international Workers’ Day and protest immigration policies and more put in place by President Donald Trump’s administration. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) WTOP/Mike Murillo On this first day of May, hundreds gathered in Downtown D.C. to rally and then march to the White House to mark international Workers’ Day and protest immigration policies and more put in place by President Donald Trump’s administration. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) WTOP/Mike Murillo ( 1 /8) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

Feregrino referenced the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the El Salvador native who lived in Maryland with his family before he was wrongly deported last month.

The crowd spanned several blocks and marched to the White House from Franklin Square. Some held signs saying “Rise Up” or “Protect the Constitution.” Other had signs critical of Trump and Tesla CEO and political adviser Elon Musk.

Immigration concerns were top of mind for many participating in the march, including Anthony Lee, president of National Treasury Employees Union Chapter 282, which represents Food and Drug Administration employees.

“I thought it was important to come out in solidarity for May Day events to push back against the changes that this administration is bringing, not only taking away our federal services, but with things like deportations without giving people due process,” Lee said.

Richard Piper of Rockville, Maryland, said he and his wife felt they had a mortal obligation to show up to the rally.

“You’ve got to come out and show what you stand for when the situation is as dire as this appears to be, and it’s just terrifying,” Piper said.

Lindsey Greer of Laurel, Maryland, said it’s important for everyone to come together on these issues.

“The workers that have been mistreated, Kilmar Garcia and his family, others who are being mistreated and deported, and we need to all be standing together so that we can really raise our voices and fight back,” she said.

Greer said her hope, and the hope of others, is that those in the White House will hear them.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.