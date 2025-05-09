‘Beautiful timing’: DC Catholics praise selection of new pope

People on the campus of Catholic University in D.C. learned a new pope had been picked when the nearby church's bells began ringing loudly Thursday afternoon.

Hundreds of people began cheering as the news quickly spread throughout the crowd, with some wiping away tears.

Many were attending mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception when the church’s massive bells began ringing for nine minutes to signal the news that white smoke was billowing from the Vatican’s chimney.

Father Douglas Hunter was chaperoning a group of junior high school students from a Catholic school in Indianapolis, Indiana, when he got the news that Cardinal Robert Prevost had been selected by the papal conclave to become the new pope. Prevost took the name Pope Leo XIV.

Hunter said it was a day he and his students will remember the rest of their lives.

“It is a beautiful time for the American church locally, but also for the international church as well,” he said. “It was kind of shocking, because we were going to go head into mass, and then all of a sudden, they announced that we have a new pope. These students witnessed history.”

Hunter said he was surprised the conclave selected an American, and he believes because Leo is relatively young, at 69, he could be in the position for many years and have an enormous impact globally.

Catholic University senior Faith Dickerson said her initial reaction was very positive.

She was impressed the cardinals selected a new leader with such diverse and international experience as the new pope, who was raised in Chicago, attended college in Philadelphia, spent much of his career as a missionary in Peru and holds dual citizenship for the U.S. and Peru.

“His parents are Italian and French, and he lived in Peru for a while, so I’m very excited to see what will happen with this multicultural background,” she said. “I think it’s very exciting. I was actually very surprised at how short the conclave was.”

Dickerson said she hopes the new pope comes to visit D.C., like previous popes John Paul, Benedict and Francis did during their respective papacies.

Richard and Danielle Martinez of Phoenix, Arizona, who were in the District on a vacation, made the basilica one of their places they had to visit. They never imagined the timing would coincide with a papal announcement.

“I just actually finished a novena for the conclave, and I said the prayer right before mass started. And then this happened. So, it was just beautiful timing,” Danielle said. “We believe it’s the Holy Spirit at work here.”

“I didn’t think (I would) see (this) in my lifetime. It’s really, really amazing. We’re very happy,” Richard said with a smile.

Karen Hardy, a staff member at Catholic University, is hopeful that the new pope will carry on much of the work that Pope Francis dedicated himself to, especially concerning his acts of kindness and love towards the poor.

“Obviously, being in the place that we are, it’s a terrifically exciting for everyone here,” she said. “I’m optimistic.”

