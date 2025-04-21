Video games and martinis: DC residents spill on what they gave up for Lent

From food to martinis and video games, DC residents offer some insight on things they gave up for Lent.

Easter is here, and for a lot of those celebrating, it also marks the end of Lent.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. DC residents spill on what they gave up for Lent

Lent starts on Ash Wednesday and leads up to Easter, representing the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the desert while being tempted by Satan.

Some that celebrate Lent will pray more, others will be more generous through acts of charity, and many will give up something they love.

WTOP asked some attending Easter Mass in D.C., at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament about their Lenten sacrifices.

Video games, shopping, bread, rice, soda and martinis were some of the items mentioned after the 10:30 a.m. mass.

One of those who celebrates Lent by being more generous is Brian M. Mulholland.

“People who give up chocolate are just trying to lose a couple pounds. People that give up alcohol are just trying to prove they are not an alcoholic,” Mulholland jokingly told WTOP.

Mulholland is the chairman of the board of the John S. Mulholland Family Foundation, which serves meals to food banks around the District.

“I believe in doing something positive, so we like to feed the poor, bring food to those in need, and there are a lot of people in Washington.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.