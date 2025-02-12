DC police offer reward for information leading to stolen 500-pound dog sculpture in SE

D.C. police are offering a $1,000 reward after "The Scottie" statue was stolen on Jan. 24, 2025, from the Virginia Ave Dog Park.(Courtesy D.C. Police)

It’s another classic case of a stolen pup — only this one weighs 500 pounds and is made of bronze.

D.C. police say the statue of a Scottish terrier named “The Scottie” was stolen from a dog park in Southeast near Navy Yard between midnight and early afternoon on Jan. 24.

Usually located at the Virginia Ave Dog Park, “The Scottie” was created by D.C. artist Will Fleishell, who is known for creating the portrait of President Abraham Lincoln on the $5 bill.

According to the dog park’s website, “The Scottie” was erected in honor of Bernadette Blum, a local preschool teacher who often took her class on field trips to the FDR memorial to visit the statue of FDR’s Scottish terrier, Fala.

When Blum died of cancer in 2015, a group of residents decided to honor her with their own Fala-inspired statue.

“The Scottie” was forged at New Arts Foundry in Baltimore, Maryland, the same place that cast the “Fearless Girl” statue on Wall Street in New York.

Police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone with information that can lead to an arrest for stealing “The Scottie.”