DC adds affordable housing for older adults with $16M renovation

A $16 million renovation of Friendship Terrace in Northwest D.C. has added 125 affordable housing units for older adults in Tenleytown, according to organizers.

Dawn Quattlebaum (left), CEO of Seabury Resources for the Aging, at an open house for newly-renovated affordable housing for older adults. (WTOP/Alan Etter) WTOP/Alan Etter The upgrades at Friendship Terrace include a new living space, laundry facilities and a workout room. (WTOP/Alan Etter) WTOP/Alan Etter The Friendship Terrace renovation was made possible with a partnership between the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the D.C. Housing Authority and Seabury Resources for the Aging. (WTOP/Alan Etter)

$16 million renovation provides 125 new affordable senior housing units in DC

The housing units are located inside a five-story building at the corner of 42nd Street and Butterworth Place in in Northwest.

During an open house Thursday, the public got a look at the upgrades, which include new living space, laundry facilities and a workout room.

Ward 3 Council member Matt Frumin called the facility a much needed resource for the community.

“What a great day this is,” Frumin said. “All of us putting our shoulders down together, making something that’s going to last forever and create opportunities and comfort and security for our seniors.”

The renovation was made possible with a partnership between the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the D.C. Housing Authority and Seabury Resources for the Aging.

“It took us four years to get here,” said Seabury CEO Dawn Quattlebaum. “There were a few moments I have to say we didn’t know whether or not it was going to happen. But our belief and perseverance really brought us to this successful moment.”

D.C. Housing Authority Executive Director Keith Pettigrew attended the open house.

“Nothing warms my heart more than to take care of the population that is the most vulnerable, which is my seniors,” Pettigrew said.

According to Seabury, 30% of of seniors in the D.C. area struggle with affordable housing with only 15% of available housing units deemed affordable.

Seabury also announced a $2 million food trust to ensure seniors have access to nutritious food.

