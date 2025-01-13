To gift shop owners, the inauguration means extra money

Thousands of tourists will be in D.C. for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump next week, and that brings smiles to the faces of gift shop owners.

WTOP visited Abe’s Gifts on 13th Street NW to see their inaugural swag and hear about their plans for the nationally-lauded event.

To owner Vine Ngo, Trump-themed hats, scarves, t-shirts, bobbleheads and figurines are bestsellers and the incoming president has “a big fanbase.”

