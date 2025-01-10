More than 12 years for DC man who claimed self-defense in shooting death of 13-year-old boy

The D.C. man who said he shot 13-year-old Karon Blake in self-defense after encountering the teen in his neighborhood last year has been sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison.

The D.C. man who said he shot a 13-year-old boy in self-defense after encountering the teen in his neighborhood has been sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison.

Jason Lewis was convicted of manslaughter last August in the death of Karon Blake in 2023 and was facing up to 45 years in prison. He was acquitted of the more serious second-degree murder charge.

In handing down his sentence Friday, a D.C. Superior Court judge said Lewis “wrongfully took the life of a 13-year-old boy and violated the law by opening fire on people fleeing the scene of a property crime.”

During his trial, prosecutors said Lewis, a longtime D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation employee, fired at Blake and two other teens after seeing them breaking into cars outside his home on Quincy Street in Northeast D.C.

Jurors heard two separate arguments. Prosecutors argued Lewis was the aggressor and introduced deadly force in what amounted to a property crime. Lewis said he feared for his life after believing he was being shot at when encountering the teens and acted in self-defense.

During sentencing Friday, the judge said he thinks Lewis is a good man who committed a horrible crime and that he has learned his lesson. However, the judge said there needs to be more deterrents to gun owners taking the law into their own hands, even if they suspect a crime is being committed.

The jury was also shown surveillance footage, in which Blake can be heard shouting, “I’m sorry! I’m sorry. No! I’m a kid! I’m only 12,” as the shots rang out. Lewis did not call 911 prior to confronting the teenagers.

The judge noted that there was no evidence Lewis knew Blake’s race or age when he opened fire, while saying that doesn’t make it right.

In a letter to the judge before sentencing, obtained by NBC Washington’s Paul Wagner, Lewis expressed remorse for his actions and said he “wrecked so much” on the night he shot and killed Blake.

In addition to manslaughter, the jury convicted Lewis of assault with a dangerous weapon and use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Lewis will start serving his 12-and-a-half-year sentence immediately and the judge said he would be recommending protective custody for Lewis.

WTOP’s Jack Moore and Mike Murillo also contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.