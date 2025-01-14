Former DC employee pleads guilty to extortion targeting public assistance program applicants

A former D.C. government worker pleaded guilty to extortion tied to a yearslong scheme that charged low and no-income individuals to file for public assistance.

A former D.C. Department of Human Services employee pleaded guilty on Monday to extortion tied to a yearslong scheme targeting low and no-income individuals to process applications for public assistance.

Ruth Nivar, 57, who used her position as a D.C. Department of Human Services employee to get money from people applying for public assistance, including those applying for health care coverage, even though it was part of her job duties to do so free of charge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Nivar’s extortion scheme had been operating “at least since 2018 and continuing through at last May 2023.” It said she added an accomplice, civilian Yessica Moya in 2022, to assist.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Nivar brought Moya, who did not work for the D.C. government, in to assist “after Nivar understood that law enforcement may have become aware of her scheme.”

Nivar provided information to Moya about eligibility requirements for applicants from an internal database she had access to and submitted the applications for health care coverage.

The pair would then take money from the applicants during the process and split it evenly, even though the government does not charge for these applications.

Nivar pleaded guilty to one count of Hobbs Act extortion under color of official right and one count of conspiracy. Her sentencing is scheduled for April 25.

Moya previously pleaded guilty on Wednesday to aiding and abetting in the case. Her sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

