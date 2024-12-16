Live Radio
Vacant building partially collapses in Northwest DC

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

December 16, 2024, 2:15 PM

Northwest DC partial building collapse
A small section of exterior wall fell from the building. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)
Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS
Bricks scattered on the sidewalk
Bricks from the building scattered on the sidewalk. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)
Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS
Fire crews around partial collapsed building
Fire crews inspect the three-story building that partially collapsed in Northwest D.C. on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)
Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS
(1/3)
Northwest DC partial building collapse
Bricks scattered on the sidewalk
Fire crews around partial collapsed building

A vacant, three-story building in Northwest D.C. partially collapsed Monday morning, according to the fire department.

It happened on 11th and M streets just after 8 a.m. A small section of the exterior wall from the building fell, leading to bricks being scattered on the sidewalk, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

Fire officials said there were no reported injuries and they requested a building inspector to the site. They created a “collapse zone” around the building.

Below is a map of the area where the collapse took place:

Map of DC building collapse
(Courtesy Google Maps)

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

