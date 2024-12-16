Vacant building partially collapses in Northwest DC

A vacant, three-story building in Northwest D.C. partially collapsed Monday morning, according to the city's fire department.

It happened on 11th and M streets just after 8 a.m. A small section of the exterior wall from the building fell, leading to bricks being scattered on the sidewalk, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

Fire officials said there were no reported injuries and they requested a building inspector to the site. They created a “collapse zone” around the building.

Below is a map of the area where the collapse took place:

