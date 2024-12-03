Secret Service agent fires weapon after confrontation near Yellen’s DC home

A U.S. Secret Service agent fired shots at suspects reportedly trying to break into vehicles near the home of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in Northwest D.C. Tuesday morning, multiple outlets report.

A U.S. Secret Service agent fired shots at suspects reportedly trying to break into vehicles near the home of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in Northwest D.C. Tuesday morning, multiple outlets report.

No one is believed to have been shot during the incident, according to a statement from the U.S. Secret Service.

The shooting happened while the agent was on a protective assignment near Yellen’s home in the 2900 block of Stephenson Place Northwest, several news outlets report.

The agent saw a sedan with multiple people inside who were trying to open car doors along the street, according to the Secret Service.

“As the sedan approached the agent, a confrontation occurred between the agent and the car’s occupants,” said Anthony Guglielmi, Secret Service spokesman.

The suspects fled the scene and local law enforcement is on the lookout on the sedan.

No one under the protection of the Secret Service was harmed or threatened during the incident, Guglielmi said.

Anytime an officer fires a weapon in the District, D.C. police investigate the shooting. The case is also independently reviewed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTOP for the latest.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.