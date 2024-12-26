Viral video appears to show woman attacking DC Chipotle worker

A woman is facing potential charges after a viral video appeared to show her attacking a worker at a Chipotle in D.C.

A woman could be facing charges after she stepped behind the counter of a D.C. Chipotle to serve herself and then tossed a bowl of food at an employee, police say.

A video posted on X shows an irate woman behind the counter of the Chipotle location on Rhode Island Avenue NE pushing away several workers, then someone off camera yells: “Just let her make her food.”

The workers appear to back off and the woman begins scooping food out of the metal containers into her bowl.

When one of the workers tries to take the bowl away, she hits him with it and food goes flying.

In a statement to WTOP, Chipotle said:

“At Chipotle, the health and safety of our employees is our greatest priority. We are grateful for their hard work every day and do not condone guests who mistreat our teams and fail to give them the respect they deserve. We have spoken with local law enforcement, and a police report has been filed on the incident involving this guest. We have also provided security on-site at the restaurant to ensure our employees are safe while the investigation continues.” -Laurie Schalow, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Chipotle

A D.C. police spokesperson told WTOP the woman could face charges of simple assault and theft, and the investigation is ongoing.

In the police report obtained by WTOP, the victim told police that on Saturday night, the suspect came behind the counter and started to serve herself, then threw the bowl full of food at him when he tried to grab it and left the restaurant with another full bowl.

Chipotle is also listed as a victim on the report. The amount of stolen property is valued at $40.

WUSA9 reports the woman in the video told them she was missing items in her Uber Eats order, went to the restaurant to ask for a refund, was refused and the situation escalated. While the woman told WUSA9 she feels bad for how it ended, she said when she tried to make herself food, she was assaulted by a crew member.

