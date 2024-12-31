New Year’s Eve fire in DC leaves 2 hospitalized, several people displaced

A pair of women are badly injured and multiple residents are displaced following an early morning two-alarm fire in the 1400 block of Chapin Street in Northwest D.C.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. New Year’s Eve fire in DC leaves 2 hospitalized, multiple displaced

Two women are badly injured and several residents are displaced following an early morning two-alarm fire in the 1400 block of Chapin Street in Northwest D.C.

The New Year’s Eve fire started at the apartment complex around 1 a.m., D.C. Fire and EMS said.

Flames eventually burned through the four-story building’s top floor and attic.

The fire department said about 20 units and 100 first responders arrived at the scene.

Two women were pulled from the building and transported to a hospital. Fire officials described one of the women as being in serious condition while the other woman was in critical condition.

The Red Cross said it was helping the nine families, and assistance may increase as more residents seek help.

Update 2 Alarm Fire 1400 block Chapin St NW. aggressive interior attack in progress on fire top floor & attic. 2 victims rescued & transported to hospitals, 1 serious & 1 critical. Additional residents removed via aerial ladder. Approx 20 units & 100 personnel operating.… pic.twitter.com/7bfK6kqUun — DC Fire and EMS Department (@dcfireems) December 31, 2024



The complex, which included 20 apartments, is no longer habitable, according to fire officials. D.C. Fire and EMS spokesperson Vito Maggiolo told NBC Washington that the fire displaced 35 residents in total.

A temporary shelter has been opened at the Columbia Heights Recreation Center.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Investigators are on the scene.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.