‘Fighting for her life’: Community comes together after pickup truck strikes beloved DC teacher

The Northeast D.C. community is coming together after a day care teacher, Irma Bonilla, or “Ms. Irma,” as her students know her, remains in critical condition after being struck by a pickup truck while crossing the street.

Bonilla, who teaches at Petit Scholars in Northeast, has been in the intensive care unit since Saturday when she was hit by the truck.

Bonilla is well-regarded for her dedication and commitment to her students.

“The teachers at the school are a family, and they’ve grieving,” parent Jessica Hart told WTOP, adding that Bonilla is “fighting for her life.”

Bonilla was “crossing the street near her home” when the incident occurred, Hart said.

“It was a school zone, in a crosswalk with a stop sign,” added Hart, whose son attended Petit Scholars.

In the wake of the accident, the community has rallied to support Ms. Irma, including Hart, who has initiated a GoFundMe campaign to assist with Bonilla’s hospital expenses. According to the webpage, Bonilla sustained “a traumatic brain injury.”

So far, the fundraiser has raised over $30,000 of its $35,000 goal.

Hart is an active member of DC Families for Safe Streets, a group that pushes for stricter traffic laws and infrastructure improvements, and a fierce advocate for pedestrian safety in the District. Her family suffered a similar tragedy in 2021, when her 5-year-old daughter Allie was killed while on her bike in a crosswalk due to another driver-related incident.

Hart’s relentless pursuit for safer streets in D.C. echoes in her actions and efforts to help with Bonilla’s recovery.

“When I found out, I was shaken and heartbroken, and also I needed to act. That’s why I’m the person who said, ‘all right, we’ll get a GoFundMe going,'” she said. “We also want to come together as a community and show each other how much we care about our neighborhood, our friends and our families.”

