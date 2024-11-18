DC man gets 80 years behind bars for revenge killing that also left a bystander dead, another wounded

A 29-year-old D.C. man was sentenced to 80 years in prison for a revenge shooting that also took the life of an uninvolved bystander, prosecutors said Monday.

Beysean Jones, 29, was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder while armed, one count of assault with intent to kill and several other weapons charges for the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Ronald Brown and 41-year-old Tijuan Wilson two years ago. The shooting also seriously wounded Wilson’s partner of 18 years.

According to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for D.C., the dispute that led to the shooting began on July 22, 2022. That day, Jones and Brown had an argument while outside the SC Discount Tobacco and Grocery store on South Capitol Street in Southwest, which led to an exchange of gunfire between the men’s vehicles.

A witness in the case testified that Jones planned to retaliate against Brown, including by putting a $30,000 bounty on the person who shot at him from Brown’s car.

Just five days after the initial argument, surveillance video captured a vehicle following Brown’s into a parking lot surrounded by apartments in the 4300 block of 4th Street in Southeast. At least two shooters from that tailing vehicle opened fire in the direction of Brown, fatally striking him and Wilson and wounding Wilson’s longtime partner. Their children were also outside at the time, but were unhurt.

The shooters fired more than 60 rounds, according to prosecutors, also damaging multiple vehicles and buildings in the area.

Investigators linked Brown to the shooting using ballistic analysis of the shell cases left behind at the scene.

