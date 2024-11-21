DC man arrested and charged in 11 sexual assaults

A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to 12 sexual assaults in D.C., police said.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged after he repeatedly sexually assaulted women in D.C., at times while he was armed with a handgun, according to police.

Uwana Ubom, of Northwest, is facing 12 charges ranging from assault to sexual abuse while armed, police said Thursday.

Many of the victims were targeted by Ubom while walking outside late at night, according to police. In one instance, he offered a woman a ride and then threatened her with a gun before the sexual assault. He’s also accused of attacking a victim while inside an elevator.

The most recent attacks were earlier this month but the crimes began three years ago, in June of 2021, police said.

Assistant Police Chief Ramey Kyle said the arrest should send a message to anyone who thinks they can get away with crime.

“You will be found, you will be arrested and you will face serious consequences,” Kyle said.

Kyle gives the victims who were brave enough to report the assaults much of the credit for the arrest.

“Each piece of information provided by our courageous survivors was a crucial part of the puzzle our detectives worked to solve,” Kyle said.

Lt. Nic Rizzi said detectives had to filter through lots of evidence to finally be able to bring charges.

“Detectives were finally able to close in on Ubom after running through over a thousand vehicle registrations, reviewing hours of video footage and through the execution of search warrants,” Rizzi said.

Police believe the suspect may have attacked other victims, and they’ve released a photo of Ubom. Rizzi is encouraging other possible victims to come forward.

