DC gets another holiday market

The D.C. holiday market scene will have more options this year with the addition of another market in the Dupont Circle area, which will be operated by the company that used to run the longstanding holiday market at Penn Quarter.

The Dupont Circle market is called the DC Holiday Market and it’s run by Diverse Markets Management.

“Dupont Circle has a tradition of small businesses, including art galleries and mom & pop shops. The holiday market is a perfect complement to the stores and restaurants around Dupont Circle,” said Michael Berman, president of Diverse Markets Management, in a statement.

The market will be in historic Dupont Circle in the 1500 block of 19th Street NW right outside the Dupont Circle Metro station.

It will open Friday, Nov. 22, until Sunday, Dec. 15, and boasts new features, alongside the tables of local vendors, including “a new lineup of entertainment, unique exhibitors, sweet treats and festive decor and lights throughout the season,” the market said in a news release.

“We are so excited to partner with Diverse Markets Management,” Jason Goldman, marketing and events manager for the Dupont Circle BID, said in a statement.

The market will be open every day, from noon until 8 p.m. on weekdays, and from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Melee at the markets?

The market at Penn Quarter, now managed by Makers Show, is called the DowntownDC Holiday Market, and it will open also on Friday, Nov. 22 until Monday, Dec. 23, on F Street NW outside the National Portrait Gallery.

In a statement to WTOP, president of the DowntownDC BID, Gerren Price, said the Penn Quarter market “will continue to be one of DC’s beloved traditions and will remain in Downtown D.C.” and that the organization is planning how it can “evolve and expand the market.”

DowntownDC Holiday Market will be celebrating its 20th year with a larger footprint and more than 100 vendors, a market spokesperson said.

Diverse Markets Management operated the holiday market at Penn Quarter for many years.

But in April, the DowntownDC BID said it would be switching to a new company — New York-based Makers Show — to manage the market instead, NBC Washington first reported.

So to sum up, shoppers. There will be holiday markets in Dupont Circle and at Penn Quarter. Both will open on Nov. 22. Happy shopping!

