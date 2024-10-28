DC starts taking leaves away from homes and businesses

We're in the middle of fall and trees are shedding their leaves, prompting D.C. to launch its annual leaf collection program.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. DC begins collecting leaves from homes and businesses

We’re in the middle of fall and trees are shedding their leaves, prompting D.C. to launch its annual leaf collection program.

The program, which began Monday, is set to run through early February, with teams from the city’s Department of Public Works moving piles of leaves away from homes and businesses.

“It’s a big job to keep D.C. beautiful,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said. “Everyone will get two pickups over the course of the season.”

The department has a detailed schedule for each ward, and it will post updates online every week showing where leaf collectors will be.

Leaf collection teams will distribute door hangers, alerting people as to when their collections will occur.

“You will get a door hanger when DPW is about 10 days out from your neighborhood,” Bowser said.

Residents are encouraged to rake their leaves to the curb the weekend before their scheduled collection week begins.

“You don’t have to bag them,” Bowser said. “Just move them to the curb.”

On collection days, residents should avoid parking along the curb if they can, Bowser added.

According to DPW director Timothy Spriggs, many people make mistakes when gathering leaves and putting them out on the curb.

“People have a tendency to put them in plastic bags,” Spriggs said, adding that residents should not be doing that.

Spriggs also said people should make sure to get bottles, cans and other debris out of the leaves when they rake them to the curb, as that can potentially damage collection equipment.

For more detailed information, residents can download the MyDPW app to receive customized alerts about leaf collection.

“Last year was a game-changer for the leaf collection program,” Spriggs said. “With more resources and fewer weather interruptions, we experienced fewer delays and could notify residents more accurately.”

Leaves will not be collected on Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Year’s Day.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.