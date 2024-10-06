DC man sentenced to +50 years of prison time for sexual abuse of 3 children

A D.C. man was sentenced to more than 50 years in prison for sexually abusing three children — including an infant.

Matthew Stitt Johnson, 34, plead guilty in August of 2022 to two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count second-degree child sexual abuse with aggravating circumstances for abusing three minor children, according to a Friday news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Between 2015 and 2020, Johnson sexually abused an 8-year-old, 5-year-old and 8-month-old infant. In some instances, he recorded videos of the attacks.

The 8-year-old and 5-year-old reported the abuse to their mother, according to the news release. At the time, it was not reported to police.

It wasn’t until May of 2021 that police searched Johnson’s home, after receiving a tip from a “cloud-based service” that he had downloaded child sexual abuse material.

During that search, police found videos Johnson recorded on his cellphone of two of the children being sexually abused. There were also more than 13,000 images of various child sexual abuse material, according to the news release.

