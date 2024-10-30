DC Council votes to restrict late-night protesters in neighborhoods

Some neighborhoods in D.C. have been dealing with excessive noise from protesters demonstrating outside of homes in the area late at night and early in the morning.

The D.C. Council passed emergency legislation Tuesday to temporarily limit that noise.

“I’m deeply concerned,” said D.C. Council member Brooke Pinto, who proposed the legislation. “We are seeing the persistent use of amplified sound devices, blasting noise on a continuous loop in residential areas.”

The emergency bill passed in a 9-2 vote and prohibits demonstrators from using amplified sound to target a home in a residential neighborhood from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. It also bans them from throwing projectiles at homes.

An earlier version of the bill was more broad in limiting protesting in D.C. neighborhoods. It was amended Tuesday during the D.C. Council meeting to prohibit amplified sound and projectiles.

Council members Trayon White and Zachary Parker voted against the legislation. White said he’s concerned the public hasn’t been able to comment on it.

“We’re voting on this on an emergency basis without public input,” White said. “I don’t know if we ought to dictate how people should exercise their First Amendment rights.”

The bill now goes to Mayor Muriel Bowser to sign. Once signed, it would be in effect for 90 days.

“I continue to believe that the council should not make changes proposed in this measure on an emergency basis,” Parker said.

