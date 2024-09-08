DC police: 2 arrested after unlicensed cannabis store shutdown

An unlicensed cannabis retailer in the District was shut down on Thursday and two of its employees were arrested, according to D.C. police.
Supreme Terpene, located at 1344 U Street in Northwest, had previously been issued warnings and a cease-and-desist order from the Alcohol Beverage and Cannabis Administration (ABCA).
Officers assisted ABCA with serving the store’s owner with an official closure notice on Thursday, according to a D.C. police news release.
In the store, officers seized nearly 39 pounds of psychedelic mushrooms, more than 22 pounds of marijuana and more than 33 pounds of other THC-containing substances.
Deangela Robinson, 28, and Rayne Parker, 24, both of D.C., were arrested on possession with intent to distribute charges.
A map showing where the shutdown and arrests took place is below.
