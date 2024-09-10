Funeral to be held for fallen DC police officer this week

A funeral will be held Thursday to honor a D.C. police officer who was fatally shot last month when a weapon he was retrieving misfired.

D.C. police officer and investigator Wayne David will be laid to rest at the Ebenezer AME Church in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Police will be releasing further parking and traffic information later this week.

David, a 25-year veteran of the force, died Aug. 28 after a suspect’s gun he was retrieving from a storm drain misfired and struck him in the head. That suspect, later identified as Tyrell Lamonte Bailey, was arrested last week and faces charges related to possessing and discarding the firearm.

David leaves behind his fiancé, a son and a daughter.

“Investigator David was the epitome of a great officer. He was a dedicated and highly respected member of the department, and this is a tremendous loss for all of us,” police Chief Pamela Smith said last month.

