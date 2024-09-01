Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » Flash mob swings into…

Flash mob swings into the Jefferson Memorial

Jimmy Alexander | jimmy.alexander@wtop.com

September 1, 2024, 6:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Swing dancers descend on the Jefferson Memorial

D.C. tourists visiting the Jefferson Memorial got a treat on Saturday afternoon, when the International Flash Mob of West Coast Swing took over the Tidal Basin.

“We’re doing a flash mob today,” said Roger Plaut. “We’ve been organizing the yearly flash mob in D.C. for the last ten years.”

Plaut and his wife, Mané Rebelo-Plaut, are former professional ballet dancers and have been married for 34 years.

Roger told WTOP that the choreography is created by a French couple.

“Every year, there is different choreography and they teach it on YouTube,” said Roger. “People all around the world learn it and then, on the same day all over the world, people dance the same choreography.” 

Roger and Mané met while working as professional ballet dancers.

“When we got a little older and we couldn’t dance ballet anymore, we found West Coast Swing and we fell in love with it,” said Mané.

Roger described the style as “a social dance, a partner dance that was derived from Lindy Hop, but much smoother.” 

The roughly 20 dancers who took part in the flash mob are all amateurs. The group sported matching red shirts.

“The fun thing is that everyone is at different levels,” said Mané. “I love that there are no restrictions. Everybody’s so happy dancing together, regardless of age or gender.” 

Roughly 20 dancers, all amateurs, took part in Saturday’s flash mob, sporting matching red shirts. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander)

“It’s just a group of people that love this dance and thought it would be fun to do a flash mob,” Roger added.

The couple told WTOP that there’s a big community of dancers in the D.C. area who dance West Coast Swing.

“We have people from Virginia, D.C. and Maryland. There is a dance every single week,” Roger said. “On Fridays, you’ll see up to three hundred people dancing West Coast Swing in a ballroom.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Jimmy Alexander

Jimmy Alexander has been a part of the D.C. media scene as a reporter for DC News Now and a long-standing voice on the Jack Diamond Morning Show. Now, Alexander brings those years spent interviewing newsmakers like President Bill Clinton, Paul McCartney and Sean Connery, to the WTOP Newsroom.

jimmy.alexander@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up