2-month-old baby dead after drug overdose in Northwest DC, police say

The death of a baby killed in a Northwest D.C. overdose incident in May will be investigated as a homicide, police said.

Officials said they were called to an apartment in the 1400 block of Newton Street just after 11 a.m. on May 27 for a report of an unconscious infant.

First responders took the infant — 2-month-old Amiri Royal Bynum — to a local hospital where he died, according to police.

D.C.’s chief medical examiner determined on Aug. 26 that fentanyl intoxication was the reason Bynum died. His death was ruled a homicide.

Officials haven’t offered any information about possible suspects in the homicide investigation.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call them at 202-727-9099. They’ve also offered a reward of up to $25,000, which will help arrest and convict a suspect.

