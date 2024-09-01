DC police find driver of motorcycle that suspect used to escape after dropping gun that killed officer

D.C. police have found the driver of the motorcycle that a suspect used to escape last Wednesday night, after allegedly dropping a gun that later accidentally fired and killed a veteran police officer, the department confirmed to WTOP.

Editor’s note: This story and its headline have been updated to clarify the role of the motorcyclist.

A suspect hopped on the back of a motorcycle to escape after allegedly dropping a gun that later accidentally fired and killed a veteran D.C. police officer.

Police confirmed to WTOP that officials believe they know the identity of the motorcyclist. But authorities continue to search for the suspect who’s believed to have discarded the gun in a storm drain on the southbound lanes of Interstate 295 last Wednesday night.

At the time of the shooting, police said it was unclear whether the person operating the motorcycle knew the suspect.

D.C. police officer Wayne David was called in as part of the crime suppression team to recover the gun.

While David was attempting to retrieve the firearm with a tool that’s normally used to unlock cars, the gun fired, killing the father of two.

Officials said the case remains under investigation.

‘H e always wore a huge smile’: David’s church community grieves

On Sunday day, the late officer was honored by his fellow members of National Community Church.

“Today, church, we also honor a life well-lived,” Pastor Mark Batterson told mourners. “Investigator Wayne David has been a part of this church for the better part of a decade.”

Batterson said the church grieved with David’s family, acknowledging that his partner was there in person.

During the sermon, Batterson spoke of David, saying he “had one of the most ready smiles of anyone I’ve ever met.”

David was a member of the security team at National Community Church.

Batterson shared with the congregation an excerpt that was written by a member of the security team named Barbi, who was friends with David.

“Investigator Wayne David: dedicated, determined, dependable. A peacemaker, a problem solver, personable yet professional,” Batterson read. “Loyal, loving, a legacy leaver. Along with his badge, he always wore a huge smile.”

The piece ended with this: “While our hearts may be heavy, you will be held in them forever. We will hold the line from here.”

