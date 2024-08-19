DC Council member Trayon White arrested by FBI

D.C. Council chair Phil Mendelson's office confirmed to WTOP that White Sr. was arrested. Details of the arrest and the nature of the charges were not immediately clear.

D.C. Council member Trayon White Sr., who represents Ward 8, was arrested by the FBI on Sunday afternoon.

He is set to appear federal court on Monday, a law enforcement source told WTOP.

D.C. Council chair Phil Mendelson’s office confirmed to WTOP that White was arrested Sunday afternoon. A statement from Mendelson’s office was also shared with our news partners at 7News later in the evening.

“Both public trust and integrity in elected officials is critically important,” the councilman said. “We’re trying to gather the facts at this time.”

Multiple reports alleged White Sr. was taken into custody by officers with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The FBI declined to comment when contacted Sunday.

