Police: 5 teenagers arrested in Northwest DC carjacking

Five D.C.-area teenagers are facing charges in connection with a carjacking that took place Friday night in Northwest, according to a news release from police.

Shortly after 9 p.m., the victims had just left their vehicle in the 200 block of P Street NW when the suspects approached them, police said. That’s when the suspects assaulted the victims, obtaining a phone and keys. They then fled in the victims’ vehicle, according to the news release.

The victims were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The stolen vehicle was tracked down with the help of Falcon, the D.C. police department’s air support unit.

The department’s investigation led to the arrests of a 17-year-old girl from Northeast, a 17-year-old boy from Hyattsville, Maryland, and a 17-year-old boy, 16-year-old boy and 14-year-old boy from Southeast.

The suspects have been charged with unarmed carjacking, robbery and related offenses, police said.

