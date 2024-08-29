DC Mayor Bowser tests positive for COVID-19, second time since 2022

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Thursday morning she has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement posted on X, Bowser said she will be following all public health guidelines, adding that she will miss the first day of school for pre-K students.

“I’m disappointed to not be able to celebrate the first day of Pre-K with our littlest learners,” she said.

She previously tested positive in 2022.

Bowser’s sister Mercia died in 2021 from complications linked to COVID-19.

Although deaths and serious infections have dropped dramatically since the height of the pandemic, COVID-19 hospitalizations slightly crept up during the summer. As a result, the U.S. Health and Human Services plans to allow Americans to order free virus test kits to be mailed to their homes, starting in late September.

