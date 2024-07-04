WTOP goes out on the water with DC police’s harbor patrol

WTOP gets an inside look at the work done by D.C. police's harbor patrol unit on one of its busiest days of the year, July Fourth.

D.C. police’s Harbor Patrol Unit calls July Fourth its Super Bowl on the water. The holiday comes during the specialized team’s busy season.

“Spring and summer is by far our busiest,” said Lt. Andrew Horos, with the harbor patrol.

Ahead of fireworks on Independence Day, Horos said the team patrols the waters and makes sure the many boaters who anchor near the monuments are safe.

“We’re constantly working with the community to ensure safe boating practices,” Horos said.

Sometimes, the patrol lets visiting boaters know about parts of the water which might be off limits during a special event, or for other reasons. Other times, a call may involve an officer getting into scuba gear and jumping in the water to save a life.

“All the all the members on the Harbor Patrol Unit are dive certified, so they always have it ready in case there’s an operation where they have to go underwater to for whatever reason,” he said.

For rescues, Horos said many take place farther north on the Potomac, past the Chain Bridge, an area where the department patrols.

“When you get up there where there’s a lot of undertow and a lot of dangerous currents,” he said. “We have a lot of issues up there and safety issues.”

He said they get calls for people who fall into the water from boats or, in some cases, people net fishing — which is illegal in the area — will fall in while trying to free nets that get caught on the rocks.

There are also the calls for people in mental crisis who might also end up in the water.

During the hot months, another problem is drinking and boating in the heat.

“We see a lot of medical emergencies out here,” he said. “You see a lot of people consuming a lot of alcohol, not enough water.”

His advice for boaters and those riding on boats: Drink plenty of water, and operate slowly and safely in the city. Boat operators should discourage passengers from jumping into the water, especially when the sun goes down.

Finally, he said to always wear a personal flotation device. Life jackets make it easier for rescuers to see you in the water.

That advice holds even if you’re a great swimmer, he said.

“If you fall and you hurt yourself, or you become unconscious and fall into the water, you’re not going to float,” Horos said.

