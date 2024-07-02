2 critically injured after food truck catches on fire in Northwest DC

Two men were critically injured after a food truck near the National Mall caught on fire Wednesday afternoon.

D.C. Fire and EMS respondents said in a post on X around 4:15 p.m. that the fire at a food truck in the 1400 block of Constitution Avenue NW had been knocked down. The department also said that off-duty Secret Service agents performed emergency rescue efforts on the two men before they arrived and transported them to a local hospital.

One man’s injuries were downgraded from critical to “serious,” according to officials

Food truck fire 1400 block Constitution Ave NW. 1 food truck well involved on arrival. Fire knocked down. EMS will be transporting 2 adult males with critical injuries. @SecretService uniformed EMT provided critical initial care. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/UxYSisFvUs — DC Fire and EMS Department (@dcfireems) July 31, 2024

D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo confirmed with WTOP that the department removed, cooled and secured propane tanks that were inside the truck.

Police and firefighters have unblocked Constitution Avenue between 14th and 15th streets NW after roads were blocked ahead of rush hour.

Update Food truck fire 1400 block Constitution Ave NW. Fire extinguished. Propane tanks removed, cooled and secured. Fire investigators on scene. 1 of the 2 patients downgraded from critical to serious. Interim Medical Director David Vitberg also assisted on scene. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/eVp76EWVxZ — DC Fire and EMS Department (@dcfireems) July 31, 2024

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

This story is developing. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

