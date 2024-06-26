Here’s why the National Cathedral is sounding different

A new, massive renovation is unfolding at Washington National Cathedral as the D.C. cathedral's organ is being dismantled and completely rebuilt.

“This is the beginning of a very long and very complicated project,” said Kevin Eckstrom, chief public affairs officer with the cathedral.

It will likely take five years to complete.

Currently, work crews are in the process of removing 10,000 organ pipes.

They are working on a platform they built inside the cathedral that’s about 40 feet above the ground.

“With 10,000 pipes, there are tens and tens of thousands of moving parts,” said Tom Sheehan, the cathedral’s organist. “Those go out of adjustment and fail over time.”

The project will cost $14 million.

A Connecticut-based company, Foley-Baker will be leading the work.

Foley-Baker has previously restored other famous organs including those at Duke University Chapel, The First Church of Christ, Scientist in Boston and Boston Symphony Hall.

The National Cathedral’s organ was originally installed in 1938.

At least a quarter of it is no longer functioning properly.

“The acoustic of the building is completely different and the usage of the building is completely different from what it was like decades ago,” Sheehan said. “We’re creating an updated organ for an updated space.”

While the renovation takes place, the cathedral will use a temporary electric organ to provide music. It is powered by 70 speakers.

