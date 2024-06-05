Initiative aims to help DC-area families in need of baby supplies

With Father's Day right around the corner, a new campaign aims to bring awareness to infant health and the critical role of raising children in the D.C. area.children in the D.C. area.

On Wednesday, the Greater D.C. Diaper Bank announced it plans to accept more than 300,000 Huggies diapers in the largest single diaper donation the bank has ever received, according to a news release.

The Diaper Dudes initiative, in partnership with Monumental Sports & Entertainment, has Washington Wizards players and staff volunteering at the diaper drive. They were present to help process the donations on Wednesday.

Washington Wizards point guard Jared Butler is one of several players who jumped in to lend a hand by collecting and stacking hundreds of boxes of diapers at the warehouse in Silver Spring, Maryland.

“It feels great because I feel like I’m actually providing a service for the people that are in need,” Butler said. “I get to see behind the scenes of what’s actually going on and what’s actually helping the people in the community.”

Liz Schurgin, executive director of the Greater D.C. Diaper Bank, said diaper need is growing in the U.S.

“Thanks to a survey with the Diaper Bank network, we now know that 1 in 2 families experience diaper need. A clean baby is a healthy baby,” Schurgin said.

There is also the cost associated with buying diapers in the region, which Schurgin said could be as much as $1,200 a year for a baby.

“Diapers are expensive and the price is only going up,” Schurgin said.

Organizers said Diaper Dudes is also a way to build strong relationships between men and young male children — which is something Butler believes is greatly needed.

“The male figure in the household is super important. So I think us being here is obviously supporting that cause,” Butler said.

Around 700 volunteers are needed to distribute diapers this month to local families. To find available dates to volunteer, contact the Diaper Bank on their website.

