Cocaine found in US Capitol Police headquarters

U.S. Capitol Police in D.C. have started a drug investigation after an official said cocaine was discovered inside its headquarters Wednesday afternoon.

The United States Capitol Police (USCP) investigate the discovery of a small bag of cocaine discovered on the floor of a hallway in the Washington, D.C. office on May 15, 2024. (Courtesy, USCP) The United States Capitol Police (USCP) investigate the discovery of a small bag of cocaine discovered on the floor of a hallway in the Washington, D.C. office on May 15, 2024. (Courtesy, USCP) U.S. Capitol Police in D.C. have started a drug investigation after officials said cocaine was discovered inside its headquarters Wednesday afternoon.

The department said an officer found the small bag of “a white powdery substance” in the middle of a second-floor hallway just before 1 p.m., according to a news release.

Officials said the area had been used as “a staging spot for furniture and supplies” and “is heavily trafficked by various contractors and employees.” The bag was discovered near offices that process prisoners and crime scenes when the officer reported the incident to their supervisor.

“The residue was field tested and came back positive for cocaine,” the department said.

Capitol Police said in the news release that an investigation has been opened and will include further testing of the bag for DNA evidence.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.