Have you ever wanted to peek inside some of Georgetown’s most alluring homes? This weekend, you can

The 91st annual Georgetown House Tour, hosted by St. John's Episcopal Church, is regarded as one of — if not the — oldest and most prestigious house tours in the entire U.S.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Want to peek inside some of Georgetown's most alluring homes?

If you’ve ever wondered what’s behind the door of some of D.C.’s most alluring homes in Georgetown, you’re in luck.

“We have eight homes, all doors will be open,” said Georgetown House Tour co-chair Donna Leanos.

The 91st annual Georgetown House Tour, hosted by St. John’s Episcopal Church, is regarded as one of, if not the, oldest and most prestigious house tours in the entire country. And it’s back for one day on Saturday.

“This is where many of the Founding Fathers lived and rented. Or their families rented and bought,” Leanos told WTOP. “We’ve had a lot of Kennedy homes in the past, so there’s always an allure like that. And we try to find the history in every one of these homes.”

Saturday’s self-guided tour begins at St. John’s Church, where guests will receive a “House Tour Magazine,” which serves as the ticket to the tour, complete with an interactive map and historic information about each property.

Leanos said you can never quite know what to expect.

“There’s always something when you walk in that you don’t expect,” she said. “Maybe it’s a really cool courtyard, or it’s architecture that’s been maintained but updated.”

Attendees to Saturday’s event will also receive complimentary admission to a free tea party called “The Parish Tea,” which will be held in Blake Hall at historic St. John’s Church, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. In addition to tea and lemonade, guests can enjoy tea sandwiches and desserts.

While the tour starts at St. John’s, designer Skip Sroka said the beauty of the experience is that you can visit the homes in any order.

“You see everything. You see high, you see low, you see fabulous homes, you see more affordable homes,” he said.

Sroka has had the honor of having his own home featured on the tour in the past, and told WTOP that getting access to these historic homes — with a modern twist — helps peel back the layer of mystique surrounding the Georgetown community.

“It’s really fun to get a group of friends together and talk about what you saw,” he said.

At the end of the day, you’re also supporting a good cause.

“Proceeds from the tour will go toward St. John’s ministry, to help with outreach to those in need in our community,” Leanos said.

Advanced tickets for this event are priced at $60 per person ($55 per person for groups of 10 or more) and are available for purchase online. Tickets may also be purchased at St. John’s Episcopal Church on the day of the tour at 3240 O Street NW for $65 per person.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.