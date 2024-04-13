District’s Emancipation Day celebration means road closures Sunday

D.C.'s Emancipation Day celebration takes to the streets Sunday around Freedom Plaza. WTOP has information you need about road closures tied to the event.

The D.C. Emancipation Day parade marches along in the downtown area on Saturday, April 14, 2018. (WTOP/Dick Uliano) The D.C. Emancipation Day parade marches along in the downtown area on Saturday, April 14, 2018. (WTOP/Dick Uliano) Each year D.C. recognizes April 16 as Emancipation Day, since on that day 162 years ago, President Abraham Lincoln signed a bill ending slavery in the District. But this year, the festivities come two days early.

D.C.’s Emancipation Day celebration will take place Sunday, with a full day of events scheduled at Freedom Plaza. A parade begins at 2 p.m., a concert headlined by Ginuwine and Kelly Price starts at 3 p.m., and a fireworks show starting at 8:30 p.m. will put the exclamation point on the celebration.

With the event comes road closures.

The following roads will be closed to traffic and posted as emergency no parking Sunday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 12th Street to 14th Street, NW

E Street from 13th Street to 14th Street, NW

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

The following roads will be closed to traffic and posted as emergency no parking Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

9th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 12th Street, NW

10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

D.C. police said all road closures are subject to change based on traffic conditions, and directed anyone looking for timely traffic information to its D.C. Police Traffic page on the social media platform X.

