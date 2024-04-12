Brookland Metro teen shooting suspect ordered to remain in custody

The 16-year-old boy charged in the deadly shooting of 14-year-old Avion Evans on the Brookland-CUA Metro platform last week will…

The 16-year-old boy charged in the deadly shooting of 14-year-old Avion Evans on the Brookland-CUA Metro platform last week will remain held without bond while he awaits trial.

On Friday, as the 16-year-old appeared in D.C. Superior Court, his attorney, William Howell, argued that the shooting was a “spontaneous” event that his client would not repeat.

Judge Kendra Davis Briggs denied the request for release and ordered the teen remain held without bond at the Youth Services Center. She also ordered a psychoeducational and psychiatric evaluation, which is standard procedure.

Police said an altercation between a group of teenagers on the Metro platform led the 16-year-old, who was not involved in the fight, to pull out a gun and fire shots. Evans was struck and pronounced dead at the scene.

Within minutes of the altercation, the District’s new Real Time Crime Center shared photos of the sole suspect, which D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith said was instrumental in making an arrest in this case.

“Nothing will ever be able to make Avion’s family feel whole again. I speak for the entire District when I again send my deepest sympathies to Avion’s family and friends during this time. I hope this arrest will bring some measure of closure to everyone who knew Avion,” Smith said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old was arrested and charged as a juvenile with second-degree murder in connection with the deadly shooting of Evans. Prosecutors are still waiting for the results from an autopsy report.

There was no witness testimony in Friday afternoon’s hearing. The trial for this case will begin on May 24.

WTOP’s Ciara Wells contributed to this report.

