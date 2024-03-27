Woman charged with kidnapping, murder in disappearance of DC woman who went missing last year

A woman was arrested Tuesday after being indicted on murder charges in connection with the disappearance of a D.C. woman, who was reported missing in October 2023.

A woman was arrested Tuesday after being indicted on murder charges in connection with the disappearance of a D.C. woman, who was reported missing in October 2023.

Chyna Crawford, 25, of Southwest, was last seen around 10 p.m. on Oct. 23 in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street. A missing person report was filed on Oct. 26, D.C. police said in a news release.

Later, police said there were suspicious circumstances surrounding Crawford’s disappearance.

The results of the investigation led to the arrest of Lashawn Washington, 32, of Southeast D.C.. She was indicted on first-degree felony murder, kidnapping and obstruction of justice charges, according to online court records.

Washington made an appearance in D.C. Superior Court Tuesday where she was ordered held without bond. She has another court appearance on April 5.

Crawford’s disappearance is still under investigation and those with information are asked to call police at 202-727-9099.

