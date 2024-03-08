Protesters interrupt Mayor Bowser, call for cease-fire in Gaza during DC art festival kickoff event

Protesters in support of a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war interrupted D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser moments before she spoke at a kickoff event Friday afternoon.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Protesters interrupt Mayor Bowser, call for cease-fire in Gaza

Protesters in support of a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war interrupted D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser moments before she began speaking at a kickoff event for the Artomatic arts festival Friday afternoon.

Bowser was set to give remarks inside an office building on M Street in Northwest. After being introduced by artist Brian Bailey, Bowser spoke for a few seconds until a woman, dressed in a pink shirt and a kaffiyeh — a traditional head dress used in the Middle East — rushed the stage.

“Oh here we go,” Bowser said as the demonstrator bumped into the lectern, causing it to nearly hit the mayor.

The woman held a “DC 4 Ceasefire” sign as security quickly rushed the stage to catch her.

“We demand that D.C. calls a cease-fire in Gaza,” she said. “We are against an apartheid.”

Another woman stood near the stage and also chanted for the D.C. Council to demand a cease-fire while holding a sign reading “Artists against Apartheid.”

NBC Washington identified a male demonstrator as Andy Shallal, the owner of Busboys and Poets, a popular restaurant chain in D.C. region. He attempted to talk to Bowser directly until he was interrupted by an event organizer. The mayor stood and watched the majority of the protest before being led by security off the stage.

Security escorted all three demonstrators out of the building. D.C. police told WTOP no charges will be filed.

Singer Emma G, who performed before the start of the event, returned on stage and perform for 10 minutes until Bowser returned on stage. She did not address the protest during her public remarks.

After the event, Bowser told reporters she supports the protesters’ First Amendment rights to protest, but in a peaceful manner.

“I don’t want anybody to get hurt,” she said. “Police have a responsibility to make sure that I can be the mayor, and I don’t want anybody to get hurt.”

When asked to weigh in on what is going on in the Israel-Hamas war, Bowser said she is “personally disgusted with the humanitarian crisis” in Gaza and would like to see a diplomatic solution. However, she added D.C.’s government does not have any role in “decisions of war and peace.”

“I am an anti-war American,” Bowser said. “But I rely on our national government to make decisions about America’s foreign policy, and I trust our government to do that.”

The District has seen multiple demonstrations calling for the end of the war or a cease-fire since the conflict began.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.