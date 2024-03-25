Meet the women making the outdoors more welcoming at Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens

The Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens in D.C. is a National Park Service site that the women behind the Friends of Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens want everyone to get to know better.

A great blue heron is seen at the Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens.(Courtesy Isaac Rosenberg/Friends of Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens) A great blue heron is seen at the Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens.(Courtesy Isaac Rosenberg/Friends of Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens) As part of Women’s History Month, WTOP is exploring the women of color who work behind the scenes of the Friends of Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens organization that keeps D.C. beautiful and green.

In the summer, the acres of ponds that dot the Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens in D.C. burst into bloom with lilies and lotus blossoms floating above the water.

And for Sheena Foster, executive director of FoKAG, there’s an added hope that women of color see a space for themselves at the park.

On Thursday night, as part of Women’s History Month, Foster will be joined by senior programs and development manager Shannah Cumberbatch and outreach and events coordinator Alivia Villari in an online “fireside chat,” during which the three will talk about access to the park, closing the “nature gap” and their own paths to working in environmental conservation.

“My very first internship was in a national park in Alaska,” said Foster, who added that she was one of a handful of women of color who worked there. While things have changed, and though Foster said she sees more people who look like her in the field, “There’s still a dearth of people of color who are enjoying parks around the country, as well as people who are folks on staff.”

The “nature gap” refers to the lack of access to parklands that many communities of color experience. Foster said one of her goals is to boost the region’s awareness of the existence of the aquatic gardens — she calls the park a “hidden gem” in the region.

But, she said, the FoKAG also wants to “make sure that everyone feels a sense of belonging at the park.”

Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens is located in the Deanwood neighborhood, a “historically African American community, and so we are really excited to create a sense of ownership” within the area, Foster said.

Along with the stunning natural display that happens during the Lotus and Lily Festival each summer, there are a range of events — a “WELLderness” outdoor wellness series, concerts and events that spotlight the abundant wildlife in the park. It’s especially popular with birders who flocked to the gardens when a pair or roseate spoonbills — a wading bird not normally found this far north — showed up.

“Any time of the day, you’ll find people with long lenses coming to enjoy the gardens and to enjoy the birds,” Foster said.

Foster is excited about the fireside chat scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. “We want to make sure that all of the D.C. community knows about Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens and comes to spend time with us.”

Thursday evening’s event is free. Information and registration is also available online.

