DC man sentenced after firing shots at front door of his ex-girlfriend’s apartment

A D.C. man was sentenced to 17 years in prison on Thursday for a shooting two years ago at an apartment in Southeast where his ex-girlfriend lived.

Raekwon Sutton, 26, was convicted of multiple assault and firearms-related offenses for the 2022 shooting, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Sutton’s sentencing follows a jury trial before Judge Lynn Leibovitz in D.C. Superior Court, in which he was found guilty on Oct. 3, 2023.

Prosecutors said Sutton, during a fit of rage, went to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment in Southeast on March 19, 2022, armed with a handgun. That’s where he fired 10 rounds at the front door of the apartment while two family members were inside.

Sutton had sent multiple threatening text and voice messages, indicating what he planned to do, a few hours before the shooting. He also sent more messages threatening to return to the apartment and fire more shots, according to a news release.

