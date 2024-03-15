DC judge welcomes teenagers to explore the law in 25th annual Youth Law Fair

On Saturday, more than 150 high school students will be headed to D.C. Superior Court to take part in the 25th annual Youth Law Fair.

On Saturday, more than 150 high school students will be headed to D.C. Superior Court, and Judge Kenia Seoane López can’t wait to see them: “Oh my God, it’s so much fun to see the kids running around the courthouse.”

They’ll be taking part in the 25th annual Youth Law Fair. The centerpiece of the day: mock trials where students will take on the roles of judge, attorneys and witnesses. And yes, they get to wear judges’ robes.

While it’s a fun exercise, it’s also very much by the book. “The students will be preparing for trial with [the] assistance of attorney volunteers and volunteers from the court staff as well as the bar,” Seoane López said.

“The goal is to expose them not just to the lawyers and the judges, but also the whole system as it works,” said Seoane López.

For example, she said, in just a few years these same students may be getting called on to serve on juries.

And, Seoane López added, many need to understand what actions can lead to criminal charges.

Many teenagers don’t know that simply discussing a potential crime could expose them to being charged — “they could potentially be tried in court” for conspiracy, she said.

This year’s theme is “The Ride You Can’t Afford to Take,” and the cases the students will try will deal with carjacking due to its prevalence in the area.

“We know that carjacking has been an issue with some of the youth of the city,” said Seoane López.

The students who take part in the law fair often impress the court staff and judges, Seoane López said.

“Once the trial starts, I really wish I could freeze every trial just to watch it, because they really are great,” she said.

The students often ask penetrating questions and consider all angles of a potential case.

Seoane López is a firm believer in engaging with high school students, explaining her own exposure to the law as a high school student, when she worked a summer job in the courts in her home state of Massachusetts.

“That’s what sparked my interest in the administration of justice. And that’s the only reason I’m here,” Seoane López said, “because I had that summer experience when I was a junior in high school.”

