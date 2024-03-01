1 killed in Southeast DC triple shooting that left man, teenage boy injured

A man is dead and two others, including a teenager, were injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Southeast D.C.

Police said, around 7:45 p.m., they responded to the 3400 block of Stanton Road SE near the Children’s National Town Hall Education Arts Recreation Campus (THEARC) hospital for reports of a shooting.

D.C. police confirmed with WTOP that they found two men and a teenager suffering from gunshot wounds and were taken to a local hospital. They confirmed that one of the victims — 26-year-old Amaru Cureton, of Southeast D.C. — died on Thursday.

The other man and teenager got treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police ask those with information to call them at 202-727-9099 and there will be reward of up to $25,000.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

