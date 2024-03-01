1 dead, 4 hurt after fiery car crash on I-295 in Northeast DC

One person is dead after a fiery car crash on Interstate 295 in Northeast on Friday morning.

Two cars crashed and one caught fire on I-295 in Northeast D.C.(Courtesy Donna Davis) Two cars crashed and one caught fire on I-295 in Northeast D.C.(Courtesy Donna Davis) One person is dead after a fiery car crash on Interstate 295 in Northeast on Friday morning.

D.C. Fire and EMS posted on X that they received a call about a vehicle crash on I-295 at Benning Road NE at 6:50 a.m.

Firefighters said one vehicle caught fire with a person trapped inside.

One person was reported dead at the scene, and another was transported to a hospital. Three others were treated at the scene and declined further medical treatment.

All lanes were blocked on I-295 as first responders investigated and cleaned up the crash. They reopened around 1 p.m. Friday.

The approximate location of the crash is on the map below.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.